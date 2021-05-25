People from across the Diocese of Bath and Wells come together to say farewell to Bishop Peter

Posted: 25.05.21 at 12:52 by Tim Lethaby



Bishop Peter laying down his crozier

With the simple and symbolic act of laying down his crozier, the Rt Rev Peter Hancock has marked the end of his time as Bishop of Bath and Wells.

In a quiet Wells Cathedral at the weekend, he placed the staff on the altar and signalled the end of his seven years leading the diocese.

The Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells, said: “Although we cannot gather together physically on this occasion, yet in heart and mind we join together to recall how our lives have been graced by Bishop Peter's presence among us, and to give thanks for his seven years of service here: for his wise leadership, his vision for this diocese, his prayerful pastoral care and his love of the people entrusted to his care.”

During the service Bishop Peter’s wife Jane read Colossians 3, 12-17, there was a Reflection by the Rt Rev Ruth Worsley, Bishop of Taunton, and songs from the pupils of St Mark’s School, Worle.

In his sermon Bishop Peter said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as the 79th Bishop of Bath and Wells and I am so grateful for the welcome you have given me as I have travelled around, visiting parishes, schools and chaplaincies and sharing in all that is happening across the diocese.

“As I come to retirement, I also want to thank everyone for the support and prayer you have given Jane and me since I was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

"At times it has been a hard road to walk, but your love and prayers have been more uplifting and encouraging than I can tell you. And we look forward, with faith and hope, to all that the future holds.”

Following the service there was an online Zoom tea for Bishop Peter and Jane, with family, friends, colleagues and workmates, old and new joining together to celebrate and remember more than 40 years of ordained ministry.

Since he announced his retirement, tributes have been pouring in, with people from across the country thanking Bishop Peter and Jane for their love and support: “We will miss you, and your smile, and all you gave us in your time as our bishop”; “I will always have fond memories of the visit to Zambia in 2018 and the sense of fellowship and common purpose experienced there. You and Jane will be much missed.”

