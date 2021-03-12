Bishop of Bath and Wells announces retirement as he continues recovery from leukaemia

Posted: 12.03.21 at 10:57 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Bishop of Bath and Wells, the Rt Rev Peter Hancock

The Bishop of Bath and Wells, the Rt Rev Peter Hancock, is to take early retirement on medical grounds as he continues his recovery from treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Bishop Peter, aged 65, has been bishop of the diocese for seven years, from 2014. For four of those years, he was the Church of England’s lead bishop for safeguarding and represented the Church of England at the three hearings of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute today (March 12) to Bishop Peter, saying “his commitment to changing the culture and shining a light in dark places was an inspiration to us all”.

Bishop Peter has been receiving treatment for leukaemia since last August.

In a letter to the diocese today he wrote that while he had been hoping to return to work before long, his hospital consultant has said he will need to spend many months recovering and will initially be unable to lead services in public, use public transport or go into indoor public spaces.

He said: “So after much prayer and reflection, I believe this means that I need to take early retirement on medical grounds.

“After seven years as Bishop of Bath and Wells I could not be more grateful for all the opportunities that I have had to serve the diocese and during this time I have met so many inspiring, faithful, creative, and courageous people and visited so many wonderful places.

"I don’t yet know what lies ahead, but I am sure the Lord will continue to lead and guide me and provide opportunities for ministry and service in the future. I remain hopeful and confident in his future for me.”

He said he was aware what a challenging time it was for the Church of England, as churches had closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very aware of the challenges we are all facing and the extra burdens and responsibilities that we are all carrying," he said.

"I am therefore particularly grateful for all that you are doing to sustain and support the life of the diocese and especially for all that Bishop Ruth has been doing as Acting Diocesan Bishop.

"The diocese is clearly in good hands and good heart, and my prayers and thanks are very much with you all.

“In the midst of all that is happening in the world today let us not lose sight of God’s gracious, loving care for us all.”

Archbishop Justin said: “I would like to thank Peter for more than 40 years of dedicated ministry in the Church.

"Anyone who has worked with him or spent time with him will know the deep authenticity of his personal faith and pastoral concern.

"I have got to know Peter well during his nearly four years as lead safeguarding bishop, where his commitment to changing the culture and shining a light in dark places was an inspiration to us all.

“He led the Church’s response to IICSA , sitting through all three hearings. I know the enormous toll this took on him, but he always had the welfare of survivors at heart.

"I know the past year has been very difficult with his diagnosis and treatment for cancer. As with many others, I will continue to pray for Peter and Jane as they embark on retirement, that they will feel God’s great strength and love.”

A farewell service for Bishop Peter is being planned for Pentecost, Saturday May 22. Due to the restrictions likely to be still in place, details for this service are still be worked out and will be circulated in due course.

The Bishop of Taunton, Rt Rev Ruth Worsley, will continue to lead the diocese while discernment for a new Bishop of Bath and Wells begins.

She said: “Bishop Peter has been a wonderful, warm and wise friend and colleague in the past five-and-a-half years of ministry we have shared together in Bath and Wells.

"I shall miss him terribly. Clearly it is with sadness that we hear the news that he will not be returning to minister as bishop among us.

"However, his recovery and health are of greater importance at this time and our prayers continue for Peter, Jane and the whole family. May they know God’s hope, grace and joy as they step into the future.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up