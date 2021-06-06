Outdoor theatre dates at Bishop's Palace in Wells are announced

Posted: 06.06.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Outdoor theatre on the South Lawn

The Bishop’s Palace in Wells has announced its summer outdoor theatre season for 2021, and it’s bigger than ever before.

With six different productions, covering everything from children’s theatre to authentic Shakespeare, there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

The productions are held on the South Lawn of the Palace Gardens, in the shadow of the ruins of the Great Hall.

Productions this year are:

Robin O’ The Greenwood – Friday June 25 at 6pm

Was Robin Hood a real person? Is it true he stole from the rich to give to the poor, or was that a thin excuse for relieving travellers of their purses?

Storyteller Beth Webb and folk singer Neil Eaton will delight you with an evening of traditional tales, songs, and a little bit of history.

In the magnificent setting of the Bishop’s Palace, you’ll be transported back to the early 1200s ­– to the day when an unwed great granddaughter of the King of the Scots gave birth to a baby boy, and she called him Robin. Age recommendation: 11 plus.

The Great Gatsby – Wednesday July 14, 6:30pm

Join Heartbreak Productions and the Nick Carraway quartet for an evening of jazz, prohibition style. Nick is not only the band leader but a top-notch storyteller, and when he’s in the mood, he can take you back to the summer of 1922 when he lived next door to none other than the infamous Jay Gatsby.

So get your glad rags on, work up your best Charleston, and get your cocktail glass at the ready! Served up with a twist of iconic Heartbreak style, this outdoor adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby is the perfect way to mark 100 years since prohibition. Age recommendation nine plus.

Mr Stink – Thursday July 15, 6pm

See the colourful characters from the celebrated novel by David Walliams come to life in Heartbreak Productions’ adaptation of Mr Stink for the open air.

An outdoor show packed with fun, humour and a heart-warming message, this new adaptation of Mr Stink with some audience participation is suitable for the whole family to enjoy together. Age recommendation: Suitable for all ages.

Macbeth – Sunday July 25 6pm

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s premier all male theatre company invite you to join them this summer for the breathless and brilliant tragedy, Macbeth.

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.”

Emerging victorious and decorated in war Macbeth receives a thrilling pronouncement from three weird sisters who prophesy he will one day be King of Scotland. Overcome by ambition and driven on by his powerful wife, Macbeth murders the king and sets in motion a terrible sequence of events from which there is no turning back. Age recommendation: nine plus.

The Wind in the Willows – Thursday August 5, 6pm

The unforgettable characters from Kenneth Grahame's classic tale spring to life in this adaptation, in true Pantoloons style! This riotous comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger, and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Wiley Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.

Full of humour, wit, singing and dancing and heartwarming lessons of friendship, this show is the perfect fit for family audiences everywhere. Age recommendation: Suitable for all ages.

Murder on the Improvised Express – August 19 and 20, 6pm

Mesdames and Messieurs, may I take your tickets please?

This summer, let comedy improvisation company, Pinch Punch, welcome you aboard their exciting new show, Murder on The Improvised Express. There will be outrageous accents, there will be larger-than-life characters, there will thrills, spills and good old-fashioned kills.

If you’re a fan of murder mysteries and want the chance to be in charge of the action, then this is the show for you. Will you crack the case and beat the detective? Come and find out. Age recommendation: 14 plus.

All shows can be booked on the Bishop’s Palace website and theatre-goers should bring a picnic blanket or low-backed seating.

The performances will go ahead whatever the weather, so do dress accordingly for the Great British Summer.

