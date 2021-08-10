Opening date and hours for new permanent Post Office in Wells confirmed

Posted: 10.08.21 at 09:18 by Tim Lethaby



The new Post Office will be in Natural Pets

Plans have been finalised for a permanent Post Office in Wells.

The branch will open at Natural Pets of Wells, in Queen Street, on Monday September 6 at 1pm.

The temporary Post Office at Wells Bus Station, in Princes Road, which opened in January, will close on Wednesday September 1 at 2pm.

During the transfer, the nearest alternative Post Offices will be St Thomas Street Post Office in Budgens, where an extra Post Office counter was installed in January, and Westbury-Sub-Mendip Post Office.

The new opening hours for Wells Post Office will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

This will be an extra 10 hours of service a week than currently, including Saturday afternoon and later closing.

There will be two Post Office counters next to the retail counters. A signposted queuing system will be introduced to serve Post Office and retail customers efficiently.

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a permanent Post Office to Wells.

"We appreciate that it has taken longer than originally intended to provide a permanent replacement as we needed to change our planned location due to the Covid pandemic and the knock-on effect on High Street retailers.”

Roadside parking will be available outside the branch and further along Queen Street, Broad Street and Priory Road.

The new Post Office will continue offer car tax, travel insurance and on demand euros/dollars travel money.

Customers will also be able to use a National Lottery service added to the available Post Office products and services at the new location.

Other on demand travel currencies, passport check and send, and change giving will be available at Glastonbury Post Office.

