Open Evening being held for Adult, Higher Education and Apprenticeship courses

Posted: 14.06.21 at 11:55 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

An Open Evening will be held at Strode this week

A local college is opening its doors to future students on Wednesday (June 16) from 5.30pm until 8.30pm to tour the facilities.

This year due to the pandemic, Strode College in Street is taking bookings for guided tours to present its Adult and Higher Education Courses as well as Apprenticeship courses for school leavers.

Higher Education courses are for anyone wanting to progress their careers, retrain for a different role, become more knowledgeable about a particular subject or take up a new hobby and meet new people. Strode College has a wide range of day and evening courses for adults aged 19 plus.

Adults can study for a variety of recognised qualifications. These include professionally-recognised industry standard qualifications such as AAT Accounting as well as vocational Diplomas, Higher Education, English and Maths.

Adults can study different university level programmes at Strode, including a BA (Hons) and BSc (Hons) Degrees, Foundation Degrees, Higher National Diplomas (HND), Higher National Certificates (HNC), higher level professional qualifications and Higher Apprenticeships.

Strode also offers pre-degree courses for those who would like to study at a higher level in the future, but have not gained the relevant qualifications.

If you would like to find out more about one of their qualification-based courses, book your place at the Open Evening.

Strode College also offers an Essential Digital Skills Centre which has been successfully delivering flexible learning IT programmes to adults of all abilities for many years.

Whether you need a qualification or simply want to acquire skills and knowledge, they have a course for you - from absolute beginners to advanced users.

For everyone’s safety, this event is consisting of small socially distanced groups of no more than six people including the guide on a 25-minute tour with staff to ask questions.

As tour numbers are limited, please book using this link: https://bit.ly/2S9paS5

* Adult Courses (half hour slots available between 5.30pm and 8pm)

* Higher Education Courses (half hour slots available between 5.30pm and 8pm)

* All visitors must wear a face covering unless medically exempt.

* Unfortunately, Strode cannot accommodate visitors who arrive without a booking so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells firefighters tackle Compton Dundon building blaze

Read more... Multiple crews of firefighters, including some from Wells, were called to a domestic building fire in Compton Dundon last night (June 13). Just aft...