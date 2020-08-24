Old Deanery in Wells to be remarketed after sale is unable to progress

Posted: 24.08.20 at 10:09 by Tim Lethaby



A sign for the Save the Old Deanery campaign

The Old Deanery in Wells is going to be remarketed after the sale to a potential buyer fell through.

The news comes as a petition to support buying the Grade I listed building for the community has been signed by more than 1,100 people.

The trustees of the Bath and Wells Diocesan Board of Finance have decided to remarket the Old Deanery, as the sale to a purchaser was unable to progress. It will be marketed from today (August 24) through Carter Jonas and Lodestone Property.

A spokesperson for the diocese said: "The trustees have a duty of care to ensure that the proceeds from the sale benefit the mission and ministry of the Church, and all the people of Somerset, whom the Church serves."

There has been support for the community group to buy the iconic Old Deanery building, and as of Friday (August 21) 1,180 people had signed an e-petition and paper petitions asking the diocese to reconsider selling it a private buyer, at a higher price than the cash payment offered by the community group.

Spokesperson for the Save the Old Deanery campaign, Adrian l’Anson, said: “We think that the diocese should take the benefit to the residents and economy of Wells into account in deciding who to sell this building to.

"It makes the third of the medieval ecclesiastical buildings that attract visitors from all over the world to Wells with the cathedral and Bishop's Palace.

"We have a vision for it to become an art gallery for international and local exhibitions on the first floor of this 15th century building, and a community hub for the many volunteer organisations on the second floor.”

The diocese spokesperson declined to comment on the petition.

