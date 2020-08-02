Campaign calls for support from the community for a bid to buy the Old Deanery in Wells

Posted: 02.08.20 at 14:43 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Old Deanery Project is looking to buy the building for the community

A campaign has been launched to buy the Old Deanery in Wells for the community, and local residents are being urged by the organisers to back the bid.

The Bath and West Diocese announced in 2017 that it was planning to sell the Grade I listing Old Deanery on Cathedral Green, to enable it to move into more modern and suitable offices.

It was put on the market in the autumn last year, but the sale has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, The Old Deanery Project is aiming to purchase the site to be used for a number of community uses, plus as a museum or art gallery of international standing.

A spokesperson for the project said: "In partnership with a renowned local heritage developer, a group of us have been working on a plan to buy the building and garden to benefit Wells and boost its economic future.

"As a start, we have offered a substantial cash price to the diocese for the freehold, together with a share in profits from its future role.

"The required refurbishment costs for a Grade I listed building will be much greater than this, so we are agreeing to take on a substantial liability.

"As yet, they have not accepted this offer. Charity Commission guidance allows a charity to sell at a less-than-best price if its surveyor advises that the overall offer is the best that can reasonably be obtained.

"So the diocese could sell to us even if our bid is not the highest, by taking into account the full value of a community bid benefiting both Wells and the Church’s other heritage assets.

"The Old Deanery opportunity is not just about buying a building, it is about finding a suitable building such as the Old Deanery, or another one, to develop ways for the community to come together to meet the needs of the people of Wells and its visitors.

"After the terrible social and economic impact of Covid-19, this hub would not be just an important new tourist destination, it would also give a huge boost to local businesses, create jobs for local people and provide facilities for vibrant local activities of all kinds. Let’s persuade the world that Wells is worth more than a half day stay."

The group is urging residents of Wells who would like the project to success to email [email protected] to express their views.