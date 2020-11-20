Nub News wants to support Wells good causes with our 12 days of Christmas

Posted: 20.11.20 at 16:37 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Nub News is looking to run its own 12 days of Christmas

2020 has really put everyone through the wringer - especially charities and good causes.

That's why here at Wells Nub News we are here to help!

We want to feature these great charities and good causes as well as provide some great festive articles with our 12 days of Christmas campaign.

Every day between Christmas Day and Tuesday January 5 we want to feature a great local cause.

We'll focus on why your cause is so important and how you've coped in this incredibly difficult year.

Fancy getting your charity or organisation involved? It could not be simpler. Just email [email protected] to be included.

We also want you, the reader, to nominate the charities and good causes in the Wells area you think we should be featuring over this period - just email the same address as above.