Nub News is looking for journalists to join its Somerset team

Nub News is looking to hire local news journalists in Somerset.

If you are self-driven and care about local news, we want you. Become part of a news company that is re-shaping local news.

Our existing team ranges from graduates straight out of university to experienced journalists with 40 years' experience in the business.

We are looking for enthusiastic journalists that care about their job, care about their community and want to put the fun back into their work without having to worry about clicks for every single story they write.

That’s because we do not rely on Google Ads and there isn’t any need for clickbait to keep the reader on the site. That’s a breath of fresh air for journalists.

We want our journalists to get out into the local community. We do old-school journalism, getting back to basics and meeting people face-to-face. We believe that's how you source the best stories.

Nub News wants to give the power back to the journalist. Become your own boss and decide what you want to write. Here’s what some of our current journalists say about Nub News:

“The Nub concept is a genuinely exciting new way of handling news and we need people who are going to bring the best out of themselves and others on this new frontier.”

“I was fed up with the threat of redundancy and watching as local news became more and more diluted and centralised. Come and work for a news organisation looking to revolutionise local news.”

“No more print deadlines holding you back, your articles not diluted by pop ups or surveys, just old fashioned good quality journalism on a platform built for the 21st century local news consumer.”

“Nub News has allowed me a huge amount of freedom. I have been able try new things without fear of the consequences. Nub News is nimble and dynamic.”

We are looking to hire in Somerset currently, as we expand our coverage.

We are looking for full-time employees. Your compensation will be made up of a full-time competitive salary, an annual bonus and participation in our share option scheme. We want all our employees to benefit from the success of Nub News.

If interested in applying for a role with Nub News, please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected]

