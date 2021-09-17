Nominations open for City of Wells Awards, which recognise those who make a difference

Posted: 17.09.21 at 12:29 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells City Council, which is based at the Town Hall, has organised the City of Wells Awards

Nominations are now being sought for the City of Wells Awards, which aim to honour people who make a difference.

Wells City Council has organised the awards, stating that it values the contribution shown by individuals, groups and businesses to the service of the local community.

By submitting a nomination, you are helping ensure that those who make Wells a great city are given the recognition they deserve.

The nomination categories are:

City of Wells citizen of the year award: A person who has given their time to undertake work in the community.

City of Wells youth award: Presented to someone aged 18 or under, who has given their time to support the community.

City of Wells business award: A business which has supported or worked with the community.

City of Wells community award: For a voluntary organisation delivering a service to the community.

City of Wells sustainability award: An individual/business/organisation that has demonstrated a proactive approach to environmental sustainability.

City of Wells “Extra Mile” award: Given to someone who has gone above and beyond in providing a service to the community.

Nominations are limited to one per award, per Wells resident. In order to ensure this, the council will require the surname and postcode of the person who has made the nomination.

The closing date for nominations is November 7 2021, and you can put forward your suggestions via the nomination form here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Echoes of Ellington Orchestra Live at Wells Cathedral In 1914, a young man called Edward Ellington wrote a simple piano piece entitled Soda Fountain Rag. Over the next 60 years, he would compose a cann...



Event