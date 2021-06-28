‘No one will be left behind’ - Mendip raises rainbow flag for Pride

Posted: 28.06.21 at 16:11 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

The raising of the rainbow flag

Mendip District Council showed support for the district’s LGBTQ+ community by proudly flying the rainbow flag from its offices this week.

A number of Mendip staff and councillors gathered together at the flag pole in Shepton Mallet for a Covid-secure ceremony.

Deputy leader Cllr Barry O’Leary delivered a personal speech in which he described what Pride meant to him.

The ceremony gave staff and councillors the opportunity to reflect on the past 15 months and admire how everyone in Mendip has pulled together as a community to support each other during this challenging time.

Cllr O'Leary said: “Pride Month is our yearly reminder to embrace hope and to strive to be the best version of ourselves.

"The council knows that Pride is not just about flying a flag for one day, or one month. It’s about inclusivity and we want all residents to know that we are here for everyone, every day.

“Mendip welcomes Pride Month. We raised the rainbow flag and gathered together, within safe government guidelines, because it’s important to us.

"You are important to us. Gay, bisexual or straight, we don’t discriminate.

"At Mendip, we say to our communities that no one will be excluded, and no one will be left behind.”

LGBTQ+ Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall riots, which began on June 28 1969. As a result, many Pride events are held during the month of June to recognise the impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world.

Check out LGBTQ+ support organisations working in Mendip and Somerset here: www.mendip.gov.uk/lgbtqplus

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Calling it Fattso proved an unlikely winner in Wells

Read more... Taking a takeaway chance in lockdown has proved a winner for three young Wells men. “We felt it was a risky time to launch our burger bar but...