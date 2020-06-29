The Venue in Wells set to operate as a private members' club to help control numbers

Posted: 29.06.20 at 10:19 by Tony Robbins



The Venue in Wells will be reopening at the weekend

Sylvia and Tony Robbins are happy to say that the Venue in Wells will be re-opening on Saturday July 4.

However, they have had to make some important changes to both their opening hours and the way they operate.

First and most important change is that from July 4, The Venue will operate as a private members' club to enable them to control who and how many are coming in.

Tony said: "To become a member we need your name and either an email address or mobile phone number.

"For the time being at least, membership will be restricted to residents of the Mendip District Council area.

"Any member of a Venue-based team will automatically be given membership. To become a member please email us at [email protected] or text 07570 355779 with your details and membership will be free.

"As a member, when you visit we will record your name and membership number - doing so satisfies our obligations under Government guidelines.

"We are restricted on the amount of people we can let in so we would suggest you book a table in advance to save disappointment.

"If we cannot let you in it is not because we don't want to but we are obligated to keep you safe we feel that what we are doing is the right thing to ensure your and our safety.

"The guidelines are likely to change and if there is any lifting of restrictions put on us we will do our best to facilitate those changes. We look forward to seeing you in the near future."

Revised trading hours, subject to change without notice:

Monday to Friday closed lunchtime

Food deliveries 5pm to 7pm

Bar open 7pm to midnight

Saturday open noon to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm for food

Bar noon to midnight

Sunday 4pm to midnight, bar only

