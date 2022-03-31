New name and new look for the former Mermaid Inn

Posted: 31.03.22 at 15:07 by Emma Dance



The website for the new venture is not giving away any details

The Mermaid Inn on Tucker Street is undergoing a transformation.

The former boozer closed more than 10 years ago, and since then it has been the subject of numerous different planning applications, including turning part of the building into offices and housing.

But now it looks set to reopen as a pub and boutique hotel called The Sheep and Penguin.

The owners are currently recruiting for a head chef, and an advert for the position in The Caterer reads: “The Sheep & Penguin, formerly The Mermaid Inn has been given a top to bottom re-vamp. Serving craft ales, fine wines and cocktails alongside an edgy menu the traditional pub boozer is being turned on its head, exceeding the expectations of guests and locals. The S&P is the sister pub of the The Queens Chew Magna which is highly acclaimed after its recent rejuvenation by the same team of people.”

The website for The Sheep and Penguin currently simply reads “Coming soon.”

