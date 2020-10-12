Isolating in Wells - There is a new £500 self-isolation payment available

Posted: 12.10.20 at 11:51 by Mendip District Council



Self-isolate

A new £500 cash payment, intended to make it easier for people who can’t afford to self-isolate for up to 14 days, is available to Mendip residents from today (Monday, 12th October).

Mendip District Council will be administering the ‘Test and Trace Support Payment’ for its residents. Applications to the scheme are open now, and can be backdated from 28th September onwards, where qualifying conditions are met. The support scheme is due to run until Friday, 31st January 2021.

The legal duty to self-isolate came into force at the end of September for people who test positive for COVID-19, or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace.

Up to four million low-paid workers in England will be able to apply for the self-isolation grant – just as new £10,000 fines also come into force for those who fail to obey the rules.

Contact Mendip for support – help available online and by phone

The Council offices are closed, but you can apply online for Test and Trace Isolation Payments. You’ll find full instructions and step-by-step guidance here: the Mendip site

The Council’s Test and Trace Isolation Payments support line is 0800 464 3623. Phone lines are open Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm. Lines may be busy, so please try our website option where possible.