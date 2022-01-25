Wells hospitality : New £250k funding boost open now!

Posted: 25.01.22 at 12:27 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Mendip District Council has paid out millions to support local businesses during the pandemic. Now news of another funding stream is opening for applications - worth a quarter of a million pounds.

The Covid 19 Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) for businesses is now open for applications. As high demand is expected, the window to apply for discretionary funding will close at midnight on Friday 4 February.

Businesses in the Hospitality Supply Chain are expected to be the main beneficiaries of the funding, but other businesses are also invited to apply.

For further information on priorities and the application process, please visit www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants

Omicron Hospitality & Leisure Grants

The Omicron Grant application is also now live for companies registered for business rates and who were trading as of 30 December in Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism.

Please note new restrictions and exclusions apply following updated Government guidance. The Council is advising all businesses to review the latest guidance at www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants.

Whether you’re applying for the Omicron Grant or Covid 19 Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), if possible, please try not to contact the Council for general progress updates. By following the instructions online, this will allow us to process large volumes of applications quickly and efficiently, helping our Mendip businesses to bounce back faster.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Piano Masters 4: Dame Imogen Cooper For her long-awaited return visit to Cedars Hall, the great British pianist presents Beethoven’s epic Diabelli Variations. A monumental work that st...



Event