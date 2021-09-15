Mr Wells returns to Wells Cathedral School

Posted: 15.09.21 at 14:44 by Suzanne Shellard



us on Facebook

Jody Wells, the new head of Wells Cathedral Junior School

Jody Wells has started his new role as the head of Wells Cathedral Junior School, a place where he started his career as a houseparent and class teacher.

Wells Cathedral School announced the appointment of Mr Wells as head of its junior school back in November 2020. He succeeds Julie Barrow, who has retired after 30 years at the school.

Most recently, Mr Wells was headmaster of Forres Sandle Manor Prep School in Hampshire, where he was previously deputy head.

He is also an ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) Inspector. He was previously head of boys’ games and head of boarding at All Hallows School in Cranmore.

But he began his career at Wells Cathedral School - as a houseparent and class teacher - and is delighted to be coming back to where it all began.

He said: “After I left school, I signed up for a gap year at a school in Devon to give myself time to decide what to study at university.

"My mother was a teacher and I had no intention of following in her footsteps - in fact I even had a £10 bet with the headmaster in my first week that I wouldn’t go into teaching.

"But my year at the school changed everything. I paid my £10 on the last day of term and have never really looked back.

“I cannot wait to reacquaint myself with the school that is so dear to my heart, and where there is an atmosphere of being somewhere incredibly special.

"I vividly recall the sense of wonder that I first felt when I joined the school in 1998, and in fact have felt every time I have visited since. Many visitors tell us that they experience this feeling too.

"It is partly the history and tradition, partly the beautiful location and buildings, but mostly it is the incredible sense of community, and the realisation that everyone here is striving to help every single child discover who they are and become the best version of themselves. It is difficult not to become enthralled in the sense of magic surrounding you."

Mr Wells is coming with his wife Lucy and his children, who will be joining the school as pupils.

He said: “Great schools are all about the people.

"A school should be a happy place where children feel valued, respected and cared for by the people working with them.

"The warmth and love for the school demonstrated by staff, the governing body, parents and pupils alike is clear to see, and as a family we could not be happier to be returning to the area.

"I can’t wait to be part of the wonderful and enriching adventure that is education at Wells Cathedral School in the coming years."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Christmas Cracker 2022 10am-4pm Lots on offer at our Christmas Cracker market. Unique and talented stallholders. If interested in booking a stall, please message all e...



Event