New head of Wells Cathedral Junior School announced

Posted: 03.11.20 at 11:13 by Wells Cathedral School



New head of Wells Cathedral Junior School Jody Wells Jody Wells and his wife, Lucy Jody Wells engaging with a pupil

The governing body of Wells Cathedral School is delighted to announce the appointment of Jody Wells as head of Wells Cathedral Junior School with effect from September 1 2021.

He will succeed Julie Barrow who will retire at the end of the Trinity Term 2021 after more than 30 years of dedicated and committed service to the school.



Mr Wells is currently headmaster of Forres Sandle Manor Prep School in Hampshire. He began his teaching career at Wells Cathedral School as houseparent and class teacher, then took up positions as head of boys’ games and later head of boarding at All Hallows School before joining Forres Sandle Manor in 2011 as deputy head and then headmaster from September 2018. He is also an ISI (Independent Schools Inspectorate) inspector.



The Wells chair of governors, the Very Rev Dr John Davies, said: “I am delighted at this very strong appointment.

"It was very clear at interview how much Jody and his wife love Wells. It will be great to welcome them back.”



Mrs Barrow said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jody will be leading the junior school through the next step of its exciting journey - I could not have wished for more committed, compassionate and capable hands.

"Jody and his wife, Lucy, have always stayed in touch with us and I wish them every success and happiness in the wonderful times they have ahead of them.”



Mr Wells said: “I have always considered myself incredibly fortunate to have started my teaching career in such a unique environment as Wells Cathedral School.

"The strong sense of community and emphasis on core values that pervade all aspects of its ethos, coupled with its forward thinking approach to education and aim of developing children’s understanding of self, have indeed shaped my career thereafter.

"The opportunity to return, now as head of the very same junior school that nurtured the beginnings of my own teaching philosophy, is a dream come true.

"The warmth and love for the school demonstrated by staff, the governing body, parents and pupils alike is clear to see, and as a family we could not be happier to be returning to the area.



"Wells Cathedral Junior School is a School that clearly shares my passion for ensuring that children enjoy their childhood and are provided with the support required to discover who they are and to strive for their dreams.

"As an advocate for providing children with an all-round education based upon breadth of experience, I look forward to working alongside Mr Tighe and the whole Wells community as we build on the strong foundations that are already in place.

"As with all human endeavours, schools are places of constant renewal and development, and I greatly anticipate being a part of the wonderful and enriching adventure that is education at Wells Cathedral School in the coming years.”



Wells Cathedral School headmaster, Alastair Tighe, said: “I know that Jody is hoping to make a number of visits in the coming months before he officially takes up his post in September.

"We will be looking for ways of enabling meetings between parents and Jody as soon as the current Covid situation permits.



"We will of course also be finding ways to celebrate, thank and say farewell to Julie Barrow, and to wish her a very happy retirement.

"I know you will all wish to join me in thanking Julie for her truly outstanding work in not only leading the junior school in recent years, but also for making such an extensive contribution in so many areas of the life of the school over so many years.



"I am also sure that you will share my excitement to be welcoming such an experienced teacher to succeed her.

"Jody’s passion for the kind of school Wells is, and aspires to be, was evident at every stage of the interview process and it will be a pleasure to work with him as we continue to build what we offer at Wells.

"I know that you will all join me in offering congratulations to Jody and in extending a very warm welcome to him, his wife Lucy and their two children.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with Jody in the coming years and am excited by what he will bring to the community as our new junior school head.”