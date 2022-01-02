Moo Valley Milk arrives in Wells!

Posted: 02.01.22 at 14:06 by Moo Valley Milk



us on Facebook

Milk and Milkshakes for the whole community!

Moo Valley Milk would like to say a big hello to Wells and surrounding areas as we set up our latest site within Tincknell Country Store on Priory Road. We are a local family run business aiming to provide local people with fresh local produce.

For this particular site at Tincknell Country Store we have a 200 litre capacity milk vending machine filled with the freshest and most delicious milk from Farmhouse Dairy Somerset. This is a family run farm of five generations situated not so far away in Temple Cloud. The milk you’ll find in our machines is unlike anything you’ll taste from a supermarket as it comes from a small free range, well looked after herd. It’s traditional flavour and creamy texture comes from its gentle on-farm pasteurisation, but non homogenised processes. It really does give your morning coffee, breakfast cereal and porridge an extra lift.

The vending machine is set up to dispense 1 litre increments of farm fresh milk into any carton or container once you have paid using the simple three- step contactless payment system. We welcome you to bring your own container, but remember it must be able to hold at least 1 litre. If you do not have a container suitable, we sell our very own reusable Moo Valley Milk branded glass bottles in the store too.

With the environment and sustainability in our minds, we at Moo Valley Milk are doing our very best to support the 3R’s – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle to combat the fight against single use plastics and you can do your part too by bringing your clean bottle back to reuse time and time again.

We find the experience of using the self serve vending machine is great fun for all and at Tinknells we have also installed a small milkshake bar offering up to 6 different flavours that you can add to your milk. It’s super tasty and super fun for the whole family. The machine is available during store opening hours.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Winter Wednesday 2022 10am-4pm Come and join us for our fourth Winter Wednesday! Lots on offer from our talented and unique stallholders. If interested in booking a s...



Event