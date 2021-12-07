Merry Mendip! Christmas mega-market starts Saturday in Wells

Posted: 07.12.21 at 12:20 by Mendip District Council



Left to right: Cllr Ros Wyke, Leader of Mendip District Council; Stuart Brown, Chief Executive Officer; Haylee Wilkins, Assistant Chief Executive Officer and Head of Services for Neighbourhoods and Wells Town Crier Len Sweales at the last Christmas market

They’ll be serving plenty of Christmas cheer in the city of Wells as the festive mega-market sets up stall on Saturday 11th December, and again on Saturday 18th December.

The much-anticipated ‘Christmas in Wells' takes place in the Market Place, stretching all the way through to the Bishop's Palace Green.

More than 100 traders will feature in this year’s bumper event, open from 9am until 3pm. You’ll find a huge range of unique goods, food and drink on offer. Great for gifting, or to treat yourself!

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, Wells Town Crier, Len Sweales, local Mendip councillors and council staff will gather beneath the Bishop's Eye this Saturday, to cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially declare the market open for business.

Live music from the Priddy Singers and Tom Cronnill will be taking place at both markets, as well as face painting to keep all the family entertained.

The ‘Christmas in Wells’ market experience is organised by Mendip District Council, in collaboration with Wells City Council, the Bishops Palace and local community groups. COVID safety measures will be in place and visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and to regularly sanitise hands. Face masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport.

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “We know some towns and cities, such as our neighbours in Bath, have not been able to hold their traditional Christmas markets this year.

“While understandable, it’s such a shame for the residents and visitors. It’s disappointing for the traders too of course, and also for other local businesses who benefit from the footfall the market brings.

“To all those who feel they’ve missed out on the outdoor atmosphere that comes with these special festive events, Mendip says, come to Christmas in Wells and celebrate with us! Or visit one of our many markets in Shepton Mallet, Street, Glastonbury and Frome in the run-up to the holidays.”

But wait! That’s not the only festive offer in merry Mendip. There’s free car parking available in all council-owned pay and display car parks for one week, from Saturday 18th December right through until Friday 24th December 2021. Residents are asked to note that although parking is free, all other terms and conditions of car parking within the relevant car parks remain.

The Council is also providing free parking all-day on Saturday 1st January. This is to support drivers who park vehicles in car parks on New Year's Eve, to use alternative and safe methods of transport to get home.

Full details on Mendip's free parking offer can be found here, www.mendip.gov.uk/article/10471/Free-festive-parking-this-Christmas-in-Mendip.

Stay up to date with all the market news, by following the Facebook and Instagram pages at @WellsChristmasMarket, or visit www.mendip.gov.uk/christmasmarket.

Can't make the markets? If you are unable enjoy the outdoor offering, don't worry - you can still support Mendip stallholders. Your District Council has created an online directory that showcases our many market traders. Visit, www.mendip.gov.uk/markets.

