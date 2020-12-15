Mendip's Big (Greener) Community Switch launches

Posted: 15.12.20 at 13:09 by Mendip District Council



Big Community Switch

Now is the time for Wells residents to sign up to the Winter Big Community Switch for simple, easy switching of energy providers.

Taking part is free. People have the chance to group together and pay less for their energy.

The more people who take part, the more competitive the energy deal. Just register your interest in switching before the next energy auction on February 9 2021.

This year, for the first time, 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs from wind, biomass and solar are available for electricity.

Mendip District Council and other local authorities across the country have been joining forces for the Big Community Switch since 2013.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change, said: "Renewable energy sources such as solar and wind don't emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases and are kinder to our environment.

"It is down to every one of us to help our planet. Switching to renewable electricity with this scheme is one simple step we can all take now.

"It takes less than five minutes to register and there is no commitment, so why not join the more than 14,000 households who have already registered on the scheme?"

Following the auction, participating residents will each receive a personal offer and have a month to decide whether to switch or not. For those who want to go ahead then the switching process is simple and it's all done for you.

The initiative supports Mendip's commitment to help residents and businesses work together with the council to be carbon neutral by 2030.

For more information and to register visit Big Community Switch.