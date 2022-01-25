Mendip staff raise £1.4k for ‘Time is Precious’ throughout pandemic

Posted: 25.01.22 at 10:13 by Mendip District Council



Left to right: Di Pressdee, Head of Radiology at Bath RUH; Neil Halford, Time is Precious Founder; Will Thorp, Time is Precious Patron and Actor; Nicky Halford, Time is Precious Founder. Eight-year-old Henry, who received a specialised electric wheelchair from the ‘Ben’s Gift’ appeal.

Mendip District Council staff have raised a total of £1,459 for their Staff Charity of the Year, Time is Precious.

Every year, Council staff nominate a new cause to support for 12 months. Previous beneficiaries have been CLIC Sargent, YMCA Mendip, Alzheimer's Society, Age UK, and We Hear You. Staff have raised more than £9,000 for these good causes in recent years.

Throughout 2020, staff raised funds for Time is Precious, but with numerous lockdowns, it was challenging to undertake fundraising activities, with many staff working from home. As such, staff voted to continue raising money for the charity throughout 2021.

Funds have since been raised through sponsored activities and online fundraisers such as raffles, competitions and donating to the charity instead of buying Christmas cards for colleagues.

Stuart Brown, Chief Executive of Mendip District Council, said: “I am blown away by the dedication of Mendip staff to their Charity of the Year, Time is Precious.

“Charities have massively struggled financially due to the pandemic, and I hope our friends at Time is Precious can use our fundraising efforts to continue doing their amazing work with supporting ill and disabled Children and their families when they’re in hospital or at home.

“I would like to thank each and every member of staff for their endeavours.”

Nicky and Neil Halford, Time is Precious founders, said: “We would like to thank the staff of Mendip District Council for their amazing support throughout this extremely difficult time. Time is Precious has been hit very hard over the pandemic, being a small local charity!

“The funds raised will go towards refurbishment of the Bath RUH Children’s Ward and for ‘Ben’s Gift’ appeal which purchases equipment for local disabled children, which is not funded by the NHS. We appreciate all your hard work and commitment.

“Over the past few years, we have managed to purchase a specialised MRI DVD player for Bath RUH and in Bristol Children’s Hospital. These have proven to be an amazing help with children and adults who are anxious about the procedure, and results in less children needing an anaesthetic.

“We’ve also been able to purchase a new specialised electric wheelchair for local lad, Henry, who is eight years old. This will help transform his life so he can be more independent.”

The Time is Precious Charity was set up by Neil and Nicky Halford in memory of their son, Ben, who died from cancer in 2010. The charity aims to create a more comfortable and relaxed atmosphere for children and their families in hospital or at home.

Learn about Time is Precious here: https://timeisprecious.org/.

The chosen charity for 2022 is Orchard Vale Trust. This Wells-based charity supports adults with learning disabilities to live life to the full through community support, day services and residential homes. They offer a range of activities that gives people a chance to socialise, learn new skills and earn qualifications.

Amelia Goadby, Trust Fundraiser at Orchard Vale Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to hear that we have been chosen as Mendip District Council’s Charity of the Year.

“As a small charity that was born and has evolved in the Mendips, it means the world to us to have the support of Mendip Council’s staff.

“Thank you so much. This is a lovely start to the new year for us and we’re really thrilled.”

Learn about Orchard Vale Trust here: www.orchardvaletrust.org.uk.

