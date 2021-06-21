Mendip raising a flag for Armed Forces Day

Posted: 21.06.21 at 15:25 by Mendip District Council



Armed Forces Day 2021

Mendip District Council will raise a flag at its head office on Armed Forces Day, Saturday June 26.

It is an opportunity for the council to show its support and celebrate the many men and women who make up the Armed Forces community - from those currently serving, to service families, veterans and cadets.

Just like last year, the day will be celebrated virtually and there are many ways for people, communities and organisations across Mendip to show their support.

Visit the Armed Forces Day website for ideas on how you can get involved: www.armedforcesday.org.uk/get-involved/

Cllr Damon Hooton is Mendip's Somerset Armed Forces Champion. The purpose of the role is to represent veterans and current servicemen and women, and ensure that they and their families are treated fairly.

The Champion also provides a point of contact between the council and various charities.

Cllr Hooton said: "I’m extremely proud to be the Somerset Armed Forces Champion, and feel I have a responsibility to ensure that Armed Forces personnel and their families are recognised for their hard work and dedication.

“Armed Forces Day is an important campaign that ensures the community is rightfully celebrated.

“Mendip District Council will proudly fly a flag on Saturday June 26 to demonstrate it recognises the importance of the Armed Forces community, and I have no doubt that the Mendip community will also get involved and support Armed Forces Day.”

