Mendip push on with social housing plans

11.01.22



Mendip District Council's pledge to provide much-needed social housing across the district is moving forward.

Housing association, Aster Group, partnered Mendip in November 2020 to build affordable homes across several different sites. A development at Cemetery Lane, in Street, is now the first to come forward. It features 33 homes near Portland Drive.

The Council backed proposals for six homes at Glastonbury's Norbins Road car park in the Summer of 2020. Contracts have exchanged and a planning application has been submitted.

In Frome, registered housing provider, Stonewater, is looking to build 18 homes on North Parade car park. Plans will be submitted shortly.

The Council has also been exploring the possibility of building new homes on land in and around Shepton Mallet.

Mendip has spent many months working with Registered Providers (Housing Associations), and other local organisations to progress the social housing programme.

The plans align with the Council's corporate objective to Make Mendip a fairer place. And because the homes will meet higher sustainability standards, so the various schemes will demonstrate delivery on its climate and ecological commitments too.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services and Governance, said: "These developments are complex, and necessary. If social housing provision was easy, every council in the land would be providing them, but we are pushing on.

"The numbers of households registered for social rent is increasing across Mendip, as it is elsewhere. The need was already there, but has increased due to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

"Detailed proposals of specific sites are coming forward as our Housing Association partners submit their planning applications and consultations with our communities are well underway.

"This is positive progress, and much needed, because in Mendip we believe everyone deserves a home."

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: "Our social housing programme is one to be proud of. We've not built affordable homes in Mendip for two decades. Now things are moving.

"Our housing development programme will leave a lasting legacy of social homes offering fair rents for residents, as well as create jobs, boost skills and the local economy."

