Mendip marks Holocaust Memorial Day 2022

Posted: 25.01.22 at 10:20 by Mendip District Council



Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) takes place on 27th January. It’s a day which commemorates victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

Mendip District Council will be joining the nation in marking the moment. We’ll be flying the union flag at half-mast at our offices in Shepton Mallet.

Mendip’s Deputy Chief Executive, Tracy Aarons, will also light a candle at 8pm, in remembrance of those who died, and to symbolise a stand against all prejudice and hatred.

This year’s theme is ‘One Day’ – a hope that one day in the future there will be a world with no genocide. Organisers of the national event believe that by learning about the past, we empathise with others today, and take action for a better future.

Cllr Liz Leyshon, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Projects, said: “It’s so important that we set aside one day a year to learn about, and remember those lost to the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides.

“It’s also an opportunity to reflect on the atrocities that took place and remind ourselves why we must all treat each other with respect and kindness, so history can never repeat itself.”

The UK Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 will be streamed online on Thursday, 27th January at 7pm. Mendip residents can explore the theme and join the ceremony live here, www.hmd.org.uk/take-part-in-holocaust-memorial-day/ukhmd/.

