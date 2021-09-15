Mendip launches Tourism Grant to support year-round visitor economy in Wells

Posted: 15.09.21 at 13:39 by Mendip District Council



Magnificent Mendips. Rolling hills and green fields attract thousands each year to this outstanding area of natural beauty.

Mendip District Council has launched a new, one-off £50,000 fund to help boost visitor numbers, increase spending in the area and promote Mendip as a ‘go-to destination’ in Somerset.

The Mendip Tourism Grant offers funding of between £3,000 and £6,000, and particularly welcomes projects that demonstrate they link-up districts and extend the holiday season.

Any local organisation or business can apply, but applications should be submitted with the knowledge and support of your parish, town or city council.

Cllr Simon Carswell, portfolio holder for economic development, said: “Mendip has something for all visitors and I am delighted the council can offer this £50,000 grant to support the tourism sector.

"I would encourage anyone with a project, plan or idea to talk to their local parish, town or city council and apply - at the earliest opportunity.

“We have such distinctive towns and villages in Mendip, and the smallest city in England. There are areas of outstanding natural beauty, sites of historical significance, and many tourist attractions and events throughout the year.

“We love Mendip and feel privileged to live and work here. With this funding, we can shout about it even more, increase footfall and visitor spend. That’s good for Mendip, and good for our local economy.”

Applications are open now. Full criteria and eligibility terms can be found at http://www.mendip.gov.uk/mts or you can email [email protected] Please note the closing date is November 1, 2021 at 9am.

