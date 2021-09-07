Mendip launches ‘revitalisation’ grant to boost Wells businesses

Posted: 07.09.21 at 12:53 by Mendip District Council



Commercial businesses in Mendip are being invited to apply for funding to help them face the challenges and opportunities of the emerging economy, post Covid-19 and Brexit.

Grants ranging between £5,000 and £20,000 are up for grabs for the most promising project ideas.

The new discretionary Business Revitalisation Grant for Mendip, will be launched at 9am on Monday September 27. Applications close two weeks later, at 5pm on Monday October 11.

The grant is aimed at businesses employing between five to 49 staff, who have a viable project idea which has the potential to revitalise their business. Please note this is not a wage support grant.

Projects that aid business resilience, boost profits, secure existing jobs and potential new employment opportunities, but additionally provide social or environmental benefits for the wider community (for example lowering carbon emissions, providing a new service for the local area or using suppliers in the Mendip district), will be looked upon favourably.

To apply for the funding, applicants must first complete an Expression of Interest Form and outline their project proposal.

Selected businesses will progress to stage two, where they’ll be offered a 1-2-1 session with a business advisor to discuss the challenges and opportunities for the business and the project in more detail.

Following the advice session, businesses will be in a strong position to complete and submit their grant application for consideration by a Mendip District Council awards panel.

If successful, the grant could cover up to 75 per cent of the project’s capital and/or revenue costs.

Cllr Simon Carswell, portfolio holder for economic development at Mendip District Council, said: “We recognise that business recovery strategies and projects will be unique to each organisation.

"Some may be seeking to diversify and grow, employing more staff. For others, the focus will be on exploring new ways of working to sustain the future of the business, safeguarding jobs and perhaps upskilling the workforce.

“We look forward to helping businesses recover and rebuild, and to seeing the many success stories we hope this funding will enable.”

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “Economic recovery and providing local support to local businesses are key priorities for Mendip.

“This offer of financial help as the economy recovers, could be critical for businesses and provides a real opportunity for firms to develop and respond to Covid-19 and Brexit.

“The council anticipates and welcomes a range of business ideas and innovative projects, from across all sectors, and we look forward to receiving them.”

For further information, guidance and eligibility criteria, and a step-by-step guide to completing the Expression of Interest form and final grant application, visit: mendip.gov.uk/revitalisegrant

