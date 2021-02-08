Mendip looking to Build the Future through apprenticeships

Posted: 08.02.21 at 10:11 by Mendip District Council



National Apprenticeship Week 2021

Mendip District Council is supporting National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from today (February 8) to February 14, and this year's theme is Build the Future.

The campaign wants everyone to consider how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge required for a rewarding career, and employers to build a workforce with future ready skills.

It encourages individuals, employers, training providers and communities to celebrate apprenticeships and explain how they train apprentices, retain them and achieve a return on investment from the scheme.

The council will be using social media to showcase its current apprentices, apprentices who have progressed to full-time employment and hear from staff who manage some of the organisation's apprentices.

They will provide insights into their apprenticeship, what it is like working at the council and how apprentices make a positive impact on the organisation.

Cllr Liz Leyshon, portfolio holder for corporate services and projects, said: "Here at Mendip, we believe that investing in someone's career through an apprenticeship will provide opportunities for the individual and organisation alike.

"Apprenticeships support personal and professional development while allowing the organisation to fill any skills shortages.

"We support National Apprenticeship Week every year and 2021 will be no different, despite the pandemic and the challenges it brings with it.

"Join us on social media to learn about our dedicated and talented apprentices and how they have made an impact on Mendip."

Indea, an administration officer for neighbourhood services and formerly a markets and events apprentice, said: "I love my job at the council and the people I work with.

"I feel like this organisation is a great place to work and always offers chances and opportunities to progress in your current role, and expand training and skills to fit into other job roles."

Liam, an environmental health practitioner apprentice, was asked how he was finding his work at the council.

He said: "I'm getting on amazingly well, despite the challenges Covid-19 has brought.

"I feel as though I am learning and contributing more. I'm settling in and feel like a member of the team."

Nicky, customer focus and performance supervisor, hires apprentices, and she said: "We have the opportunity to share our skills and knowledge with the apprentice which helps with filling gaps where there may be skill shortages.

"Apprentices also help us view things from a new perspective. I've hired, trained and mentored nine individuals.

"At the end of their apprenticeships, seven went on to be employed by the organisation on permanent contracts."

