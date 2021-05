Posted: 08.05.21 at 09:52 by Tim Lethaby



The Conservative Party have won the only Mendip District Council seat up for election this May.

Tanys Eileen Pullin received 887 votes for the Tories, with Labour candidate Adam David Fyfe claiming 642 votes.

The election was a two-horse race after the Liberal Democrat candidate Tony Robbins was rejected by the returning officer on a "technicality".

