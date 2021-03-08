Hundreds of trees to be planted at Ebbor Gorge by Mendip Hills AONB thanks to council money

Posted: 08.03.21 at 15:45 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is to enable the planting of hundreds of trees at Ebbor Gorge with the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Unit.

The move supports the council’s Climate and Ecological Emergency commitment by increasing the carbon absorption potential of the district’s landscape, in addition to helping alleviate some of the current issues faced in the Mendip Hills, including tree loss due to ash dieback disease.

The initiative will add to the district council’s many planting schemes already carried out in areas such as those seen at Binegar Bottom, at Tor Hill in Wells, and Pomparles Bridge, Glastonbury.



Deputy leader of Mendip District Council and portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, Cllr Josh Burr, said: “We are really happy to be giving additional financial assistance to the Mendip Hills AONB Unit to co-ordinate and oversee the planting of native tree species for hedging and woodland creation, including oak, birch, beech, hazel, rowan, small-leaved lime and holly.



“The tree planting will greatly add to efforts underway across Mendip by the district council, our parish councils and numerous community groups.”



In total, 500 native trees will be planted by the AONB’s volunteers around Ebbor Gorge and Rodney Stoke National Nature Reserve to make the woodland areas bigger and more connected.



Jim Hardcastle, manager of the Mendip Hills AONB Unit, said: “The detailed planting schemes will be made in conjunction with Natural England and local landowners such as the National Trust, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Somerset County Council.



“We are very grateful to Mendip District Council, a long standing member of the Mendip Hills AONB partnership, for this additional financial support.

"It will have a huge impact on what we are able to deliver in terms of tree planting on the Mendip Hills.”



Cllr Lucie Taylor-Hood is Mendip District Council’s representative on the Mendip Hills AONB partnership board.

She said: “I believe the Mendip Hills AONB is well placed to make sure the right trees are planted in the right places, in order to support wildlife and help address the climate emergency.



“The organisation has been under pressure in recent months due to high visitor numbers to the beauty spot, and the subsequent increased rubbish and erosion of pathways.



“It’s important we recognise their amazing efforts - and that’s why we are so happy to be able to support and strengthen them in this way.”



If you interested in planting trees in your local area, Mendip can offer guidance, finance and support to make tree planting happen. Email: [email protected]

