Main jailed after admitting breaking into Wells home while elderly occupiers were asleep

Posted: 16.11.20 at 20:29



A man pleading guilty to a series of burglary offences, including one in Wells, has been jailed at Taunton Crown Court.

Joshua Heal, of Burtle, was handed a 16-month prison sentence on Thursday November 12 for his part in a home burglary that took place in Wells overnight on July 14 to 15, while the elderly occupiers were asleep in the property.

The 21-year-old stole a handbag and car keys before stealing the victims’ car, which was subsequently burnt out.

Heal was also sentenced to a further eight weeks’ imprisonment for a non-home burglary committed while on court bail, which took place at the Fondo Lounge, Street, on August 6.

Two further offences taken into consideration for sentencing were a house burglary and the theft of a motor vehicle, which both took place in Street in February.

Operation Remedy officer Jim Card, investigating, said: “A great deal of effort has gone into investigating these offences and bringing together evidence for trial, which has helped bring about justice for Heal’s vulnerable victims.”

Operation Remedy is an initiative across Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.