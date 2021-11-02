Love campaign celebrates Wells Market and its traders

Posted: 02.11.21 at 11:16 by Mendip District Council



Wells Market, run by Mendip District Council, supported the national Love Your Local Market (LYLM) campaign which celebrates our traditional markets and their dedicated traders.

A LYLM banner was proudly displayed at each market in the district and posted on social media to showcase the variety and quality of traders in Mendip, to highlight their importance to the local economy and to demonstrate how they feature at the heart of our local communities.

LYLM is organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA). This year’s campaign ran from 16th to 30th October.

Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “Mendip District Council runs weekly Mendip Markets in Frome, Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Street and Wells, come rain or shine.

"This campaign proved the perfect opportunity to remind ourselves of the unique offer our markets serve-up to shoppers every week.

“During this fabulous fortnight, our enthusiastic traders were placed centre-stage – and rightly deserved!”

