Lockdown restrictions: Here is what is changing for Wells residents from tomorrow

Posted: 07.03.21 at 12:23 by Wells Nub News



Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a roadmap of lifting restrictions in England last week

Lockdown restrictions are slowly easing in England and some things will be changing from Monday, March 8.

The biggest change is that schools will be reopening and all children can return to the classroom. Wraparound childcare, such as breakfast and after-school clubs can also re-open.

Residents can meet one other person - not in their household or support bubble - outside socially. So far this year it has only been for exercise.

Indoor visits to care homes can start again for a single named visitor - please check with the care home before you go.

The stay at home and stay local message remains, meaning you should only leave home where necessary, for work, exercise and shopping. The stay at home restrictions will be in place until at least March 29.

Find out more about the Government’s four-part plan to lift lockdown restrictions HERE.

