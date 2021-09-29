City businesses are on the menu at this year's Wells Food Festival

Posted: 29.09.21 at 10:03 by Andrea Cowan



us on Facebook

Wells Food Festival is on Sunday October 10 (Photo: John Law) Hamish MacDonald and Charlie Morris-Adams, co-founders of Fattso Burgers, will be serving up burgers from their van Visitors to the festival will be able to taste the new Fattso burgers Gemma Wookey and Mandi Slight, partners of The Crumpeteers, will be making a welcome return with their crumpets and coffee served from their horse trailer (Photo: John Law) Saints Preserve Us has an enticing menu of preserves Fenny Castle Vineyard will be in the Celebrating English Wine marquee in the Recreation Ground

On Sunday October 10, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, Wells Food Festival will return to its rightful place - in the medieval heart of England’s smallest city.

With the support of the festival headline sponsor, Charlie Bigham’s, this year’s free, family-friendly event is set to be a jam-packed celebration of Somerset’s rich and diverse producers.

“After a really challenging 18 months for our artisan producers we are determined to make this festival our best yet,” said Jon Abbott, festival director.

“We were obviously proud to be able to support them with a virtual event in 2020, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing for the full experience, meeting and talking with the people behind our finest food and drink.”

More than 150 producers and street food sellers will be in the Artisan Market, showcasing the extensive range of fine food and produce that comes from the region.

Stalls will stretch from the Market Place, along the Moat and into the Recreation Ground and the Bishop’s Barn.

Hamish MacDonald and Charlie Morris-Adams, co-founders of Fattso Burgers, will be serving up burgers from their van

There are several producers from Wells and the surrounding area attending - some have been to the festival in previous years but for others, this will be the first year.

Fattso was set up during lockdown, providing takeaway burgers at a time when restaurants were closed.

Charlie Morris-Adams, one of the three founders Fattso, said: “We are all from Wells, grew up in Wells, and have attended the food festival as customers in previous years.

"Now we will attend as a vendor, just under a year after starting the business. It is an exciting milestone.”

Another company whose owners were born and raised in Wells is The Crumpeteers. The converted horsebox is a welcome sight at the festival, serving up crumpets in exciting flavour combinations.

Visitors to the festival will be able to taste the new Fattso burgers

Partner, Mandi Slight, said: “We get really excited for the Food Festival every year. We can't wait to see faces old and new."

Sharon Haigh from Wells artisan company, Saints Preserves Us, will be there with her jams and chutneys from fruit that grows in her garden.

She said: "Creating delicious food is my way of showing love and seeing people taste it and be blown away by the flavours is a joy... having the festival back is just perfect for me.”

In addition to the Artisan Market, there are some new feature areas to explore, starting with a celebration of English wines in the Recreation Ground.

Local vineyards, including the local Fenny Castle Vineyard, a regular festival award winner, will be represented alongside those from further afield.

Gemma Wookey and Mandi Slight, partners of The Crumpeteers, will be making a welcome return with their crumpets and coffee served from their horse trailer (Photo: John Law)

Ben Franks, of Novel Wines in Bath, will be sharing his passion for English wine with three exclusive tasting sessions during the day. The themes are: Bacchus wine from different regions; a wine and canapé pairing; English fizz.

The tasting sessions are £12 each (£15 for the wine and canapé) and can be booked at wellsfoodfestival.co.uk.

Meanwhile, there is lots to entertain younger visitors starting with an interactive Gingerbread Man Trail.

Pick up a map at the entrance with clues hidden in each of the main areas. A prize awaits all correctly completed sheets.

Simon Gray and his team from Fun Kitchen, an award-winning pop-up cookery school, will be providing four cookery sessions throughout the day for children aged 3+.

Saints Preserve Us has an enticing menu of preserves

With a focus on seasonal food, and full of informative fun, children will have the chance to get stuck in and create their own apple scone bread twist.

The cookery sessions are free to join in but numbers are limited so head over to the Fun Kitchen marquee in the Recreation Ground early on the day and book a place.

Visit the website www.wellsfoodfestival.co.uk for the latest news and updates.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells students star in Cardboard Catwalk with a carnival theme

Read more... Students from Wells were among the stars of a special Cardboard Catwalk event. The Art Department at Strode College in Street likes to kick-off a n...

Upcoming Wells Event... CHAT 3: Sir John Eliot Gardiner on The Flight into Egypt by Adam Elsheimer Sir John Eliot Gardiner on The Flight into Egypt by Adam Elsheimer. In 1609 Adam Elsheimer created a final painting on a tiny copper sheet portrayi...



Event