Journalist and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup to be new president of CPRE Somerset

Journalist and broadcaster Mariella Frostrup is to be the new president of CPRE Somerset (Campaign to Protect Rural England, Somerset), succeeding Roger Martin.

Mariella is keen to champion the work of the countryside charity which works with rural communities to protect, enhance and celebrate the Somerset countryside.

Mariella grew up in the countryside and moved to Somerset over a decade ago. She is now a permanent resident, often broadcasting her afternoon Times Radio show from her home just south of the Mendip Hills.

Mariella said: “I’m honoured to be joining CPRE Somerset at a time when the value and importance of our magnificent rural landscapes, for our physical and mental well-being and in pursuing more sustainable lifestyles, has been highlighted as never before.

"It’s exciting and challenging to take on this role as we try to imagine what the future will look like. How we embrace expanding rural communities post the pandemic while conserving the land and landscapes that we all have deep-rooted connections to and is our children’s legacy, has never been more imperative.”

Chris Lewis, chair of CPRE Somerset, said: “We are thrilled that Mariella has agreed to be president of CPRE Somerset.

"She has a genuine love of the countryside and a real understanding of the issues facing rural communities today.

"She will be a fantastic ambassador for our charity, helping to raise our profile and thus increase the effectiveness of our work. We look forward to working with her in the months and years to come.”

