Cedars Hall Art Talks Series to launch in Wells in response to installation of Antony Gormley work

Posted: 12.08.21 at 10:25



A Cedars Hall Art Talks Series (CHATS) will launch in response to Antony Gormley's new sculpture DOUBT, on loan to Wells for a period of 18 months from the end of August.

These monthly talks, curated by Sophie Rucker, will usually take place on Thursdays at 7pm in Cedars Hall, Wells Cathedral School.

Young Musicians from Wells will perform in the foyer before each talk. There will be an opportunity to continue the conversation after the talk with a glass of wine.

Speakers include:

* Jo Baring, art historian and curator

* Rachel Campbell-Johnston, chief art critic of The Times

* Olivia Fraser, artist and great niece of Eileen Agar

* Sir John Eliot Gardiner, renowned conductor and polymath

* Hettie Judah, art critic and writer

* Sir Richard Long in conversation with artist, Catherine Goodman

* Tim Marlow, director of the Design Museum, London

* Gavin Plumley, cultural historian, writer and broadcaster

* Dr Xa Sturgis, director of the Ashmolean Museum

* Randall Wright, award-winning arts filmmaker

CHATS is being supported by the Blair Foundation and Terence Mordaunt.

Event