Jobs of the week : This 90 year old company Melhuish and Saunders is hiring

Posted: 23.12.21 at 10:28 by The Editor
Are you looking for work and want to join a grounded in the community award-winning local company?
This company is hiring to work on projects in and around Somerset.
Melhuish & Saunders Ltd has a number of roles available including ones in their office for a Contracts Manager, a Project Estimator and a Business Development & Lead Generator.
But they also have some roles on their current sites, including for a Trainee Site Foreman. So if you have experience in the industry and want to move up the ladder, then this could well be the opportunity you are looking for.
Click HERE: to find out more and to apply
The company which is over 90 years old, is committed to local community projects.
Managing Director Darryl Mitchard in the company newsletter : "Well, what a crazy year this has been and didn’t that just fly by. We have had a very exciting and busy year completing a number of great projects for our various clients.
"This has also seen a record number of projects where we have got involved at the initial concept stage and help guide our clients through initial design stages and right through the construction phase, to help them deliver their projects on time, but also within budget and also save various costs and being involved early has resulted in us being able to propose the most cost-effective and pragmatic solutions to the issues and problems raised.
"2022 is looking like another exciting year for Melhuish and Saunders with a large portion of works already secured and with several projects under negotiation with existing clients following the successful completion of projects with them this year. "
