Jobs currently available in Wells - September 3 2021

Posted: 03.09.21 at 12:30 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Jobs are available in Wells

In an effort to help our readers who are looking for a new work position or a career change, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in Wells to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Property Manager - Wells

This is a not to be missed opportunity for you as Property Manager for our client - you will enjoy going above and beyond in delivering fantastic service to both landlords and to tenants brokering great deals for all concerned, you will also thrive in the target-focused environment that allows you to demonstrate your knowledge of the local market.

The business:

This is a rare opportunity to join our client, a well-established business which is well known for its established brand and the investment it puts into training its staff.

You will be helping it continue its high levels of service that has led to such a great brand and will be involved in helping to grow the business and building a strong future for both you and the company.

A typical day:

* Carrying out property inspections

* Liaising with landlords, tenants and contractors to organise work

* Preparing inventories

* Ensuring compliance of safety standards are met

* Effectively deal with enquiries from landlords and tenants including rent increases and tenancy reviews

* Engaging with and maintaining excellent relationships with landlords and tenants

What you need:

You will have prior experience working as a Property Manager, a high level of communication skills and good IT skills including MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook).

No two days are the same and you will be adept at solving problems, juggling priorities and urgent deadlines.

Due to the nature of the role, you will also need to have a valid driving licence and use of your own vehicle.

Please note – the role also requires working alternate Saturday mornings with time off given in lieu.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary negotiable.

Click here to apply.

-----

Disability Assessor - Wells

Are you excited to return to a normal working environment? We, Meridian Business Support (a permanent recruitment agency) now have an exciting opportunity work on the Department of Work and Pension's disability contract as a Disability Assessor recruiting registered clinicians (RGN, RMN, RNLD, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist and Paramedics).

The main duties of this role include:

* A combination of working in an assessment centre and at your base location, mapped to your postcode

* Use your broad-based medical experience and clinical knowledge to conduct independent health assessments and produce a report on behalf of the DWP

* You will not be required to make any decisions within this role but simply assist with the health assessment of the claims process

* Utilise your clinical knowledge and broad-based medical experience by carrying out face to face assessments and examinations in a holistic manner. Such assessments focus on how a person's health condition(s) may have an impact on day-to-day life.

* Use IT systems and software to write clear and concise medical reports which will later be used for decision making purposes.

The standard working hours are Monday to Friday, office hours. No weekends, nights or bank holidays are required.

Previous experience as an Assessor is not required as full comprehensive training is provided. We will consider applications from all levels of nursing.

However, the minimum requirement is 12 months' post graduate experience. The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal and customer service skills as well as the ability to communicate effectively with the general public.

Benefits:

* 25 days' annual leave, with the option to buy and sell annual leave

* Pension scheme, matching up to 10 per cent of your contributions

* Life assurance, private medical insurance and medical indemnity insurance

* Reimbursement of your annual NMC/HCPC registration fee

* Health screening every two years, after one year's service

* Thorough in-house and professional training and development, covering well over the required CPD hours to revalidate and maintain your professional registration

* All flexible benefits can be tailored to your requirement and lifestyle: travel or dental insurance, childcare vouchers, cycle to work scheme and many more

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time or part-time. Salary £35,000 to £38,500 per annum.

Click here to apply.

-----

Security Officer: Retail - Wells

TSS have exciting new career opportunities for security guards working alongside some of the top retail brands in the UK.

With growth opportunities and a speedy onboarding process, TSS is a perfect fit for starting or progressing your security career!

Benefits:

* Competitive salary

* Company pension

* Full uniform provided

* Ongoing training

* Promotion path and career development

* Flexible working to include a mixture of days, nights and weekends

* Employee assistance programme available to support staff wellbeing.

What to expect:

* To provide a visible uniformed deterrent, to contribute to the safety and security of the client’s premises and staff;

* To carry out company policy on loss prevention and ensure the safety of staff and visitors;

* To lawfully deter potential troublemakers on site;

* To observe and report incidents using the correct reporting systems;

* To carry out all duties assigned by a client or manager to whom you are responsible;

* To ensure site knowledge is kept up to date and developments at local level are identified;

* To understand and implement any fire and safety evacuation procedures;

* To assist, if required by the client, with staff and contractor searches;

* To ensure that the security base is maintained in a clean and tidy condition at all times;

* To conduct yourself, at all times, in a manner which will bring credit to yourself and the company, ensuring full uniform is worn and SIA licence is clearly displayed.

TSS (Total Security Services) Ltd is committed to equal opportunities and is proud to be a Disability Confident Committed Employer.

We also offer an Employee Assistance Programme to all employees to support good mental health and wellbeing.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time or part-time. £10.50 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Wells Cathedral Outside Tours A newly-designed tour to explore the history and architecture of Wells Cathedral from an outside perspective. Trace the history of Wells Cathedral ...



Event