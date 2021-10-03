Jobs currently available in Wells - October 3 2021

Posted: 03.10.21 at 14:48 by Tim Lethaby



Jobs are available in Wells

In an effort to help our readers who are looking for a new work position or a career change, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in Wells to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Support Worker - Wells

We are looking for amazing people like you to come and work with the fastest growing agency in the UK.

Are you compassionate? Hard working? Do you want to work within a company who value their staff? Then apply now.

Hamilton Cross Agency Carers/HCAs regularly earn more than £500 per week undertaking flexible shifts that suit them, with lots of work available.

The company:

Hamilton Cross is the fastest growing healthcare agency in the UK as well as being part of one of the largest private equity groups in the UK.

With massive backing for further growth, and due to achieving record growth levels, having expanded from just one branch in March 2017 to 10 branches in February 2018, there are massive opportunities to join our ever-expanding talented field-based team.

Main responsibilities:

* Provide person-centred care to a range of vulnerable individuals across various settings.

* Assist with mobility, moving and handling and promoting independence.

* Assist in the delivery of care to meet individual’s health and wellbeing needs.

* Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

* Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

* Promote best practices as a Carer/Care Assistant in health and safety and security.

* Assist in maintaining and developing services.

* Contribute to quality improvement.

* Promote peoples equality, diversity and rights.

* Work autonomously with minimum supervision.

* Applying your experience and reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes.

Job specifics:

Temporary, part-time. £10.90 to £21 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

Year 6 Teacher - Wells

An outstanding school is looking for a dedicated Year 6 teacher. The primary school has great reputation and provides brilliant teaching techniques to meet all children's needs.

Their team is strong and believe in giving all teachers equal and further opportunities in career development or further training.

Your new role:

You will be teaching children full-time in Year 6 class on a fixed term contract. You will be given opportunities to develop your skills and provide feedback and ideas with the rest of the team.

What you'll need to succeed:

* Teaching experience within the last five years.

* Hold a UK Qualified Teacher Status.

* Have strong behaviour management skills.

* Confidence in working with SEN or EAL children.

What you'll get in return:

* A competitive daily rate.

* Access to our Refer a Friend incentive.

* Regular contact from your own personal consultant and ongoing career support.

* Access to a wide range of teaching opportunities.

Job specifics:

Temporary, full-time. Salary negotiable.

Click here to apply.

-----

Legal Secretary - Wells

Our client is a leading and long-lasting law firm that provides a trusted, reliable and professional service to clients all over the world using the most up-to-date technology.

They act in the best interests of their clients and invest in training their staff to be the best. They also support community charities and art projects.

Role responsibilities:

* Work across Commercial Property in a float capacity

* Provide administrative support and services to legal teams and fee earners

* Customary administrative duties including preparation of correspondence and legal documents taken form digital transcript systems

* Take dictation and prepare documents independently as required

* To confidently act as point of contact for prospective and existing clients

* Manage own workflow and demonstrate excellent attention to detail

* Demonstrate accurate typing speed

Essential requirements:

* Experienced Legal Secretary

* Proactive and organised approach to work

* Proven track record of delivering work to high standard

* Ability to maintain focus and accuracy

* Proficient in Microsoft Office including the use of track changes, document comparison, etc

* Excellent communication skills

* Clear respect for integrity and confidentiality

Benefits:

* Discretionary twice-yearly bonus, 22 rising to 27 days holiday plus bank holidays

* Workplace pension scheme

* Professional development support and progression routes

* Flexible/hybrid working

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Competitive salary.

Click here to apply.

-----

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

