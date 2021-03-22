Jobs currently available in Wells - March 22 2021

Posted: 22.03.21 at 11:05 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Jobs are available in Wells

In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of jobs currently available in Wells to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Legal Secretary - Wells

A legal secretary is being sought, who is looking to carry out some holiday cover work at various locations in the local area.

Key legal secretary skills required will include:

* Audio typing

* Use of a case management system

* Use of dictation systems

* Microsoft Office packages

* Good telephone manner

* Legal knowledge not completely necessary however experience in a similar environment would be helpful.

This role will suit a person that is flexible, is happy working in the surrounding area and may previously worked as a legal sec, legal secretary, audio typist or audio secretary.

Job specifics:

Temporary, full-time. Salary negotiable.

Click here to apply.

-----

Supply Teacher - Wells

Hays Education are currently experiencing high demand, and so are looking for EYFS, KS1 and KS2 teachers for a range of roles in primary schools across Wells and the surrounding area.

There are a variety of day-to-day, part-time and long-term jobs available, meaning you will benefit from a flexible and tailored work schedule that suits your needs. Your role will be to teach, supervise and encourage pupils with their pre-set work.

Day-to-day supply work is an excellent way to introduce yourself to a local school and will often lead to long-term and even permanent positions.

In order for Hays to consider you for these supply roles, you must have the following experience or qualifications:

* PGCE/equivalent qualification in Education or experience teaching primary school pupils

* Previous experience working within a primary school environment within the last five years

* Hold Qualified Teacher Status

* Demonstrable experience of classroom and behaviour management

You will need to be:

* Motivated and passionate

* Willing to push and support pupils

* Flexible and adaptable in your approach

Some of the benefits of working for Hays Education include:

* Competitive rates of pay

* Flexible working hours

* A personal Consultant offering guidance and advice

* Refer a Friend scheme - shopping vouchers each time you recommend a teacher

* Guaranteed Pay Scheme

* Free Child Protection and Safeguarding Training

Job specifics:

Temporary, full-time. Competitive salary.

Click here to apply.

-----

Disability Assessor - Wells

Are you an experienced healthcare professional looking for a fresh career challenge and an opportunity to develop your clinical skills?

We are looking for qualified Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Paramedics and Nurses with clinical knowledge and experience for an exciting new role with our Client.

In this varied role as a Disability Assessor you will:

* Conduct Assessments with people with a wide range of conditions and disabilities either over the phone or face to face.

* Conduct consultations with people seeking PIP (Personal Independence Payment)

* Draw on your experience as a clinical expert in your area. It is not essential but you may currently hold a membership to CSP, CoP, RCOT, NMC or RCN as a Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Nurse or Paramedic

* Use your expert clinical knowledge and guidelines set out by the DwP to make accurate evaluations

* Expand your medical knowledge as you handle a diverse case load to produce detailed reviews

Every case is different, and no two days are ever the same, so to thrive in this role as a Disability Assessor you will need to:

* Demonstrate a minimum of two years' experience as a Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Paramedic or Nurse

* Be HCPC/NMC registered

* Enjoy working with claimants (patients) on a one to one basis

* Have good communication and strong interpersonal skills

* Be able to write 30 words per minute on a keyboard and have the ability to type notes during a conversation

We will provide all the training you will need to transition into this new role as a Disability Assessor through a 25-week induction programme and ongoing peer support from a range of health professionals.

You'll find our thorough in-house development is well over the required CPD hours to revalidate and maintain your professional clinical registration.

In return you can expect excellent benefits, including:

* 25 days' annual leave, with the option to buy 10 and sell up to five days

* Employer-matched pension scheme, up to 10 per cent

* Life assurance, private medical insurance and medical indemnity insurance

* Reimbursement of your annual professional registration fee

* Health screening every two years (after one year's service)

* Thorough in-house and professional training and development

* Flexible benefits tailored to your needs including travel or dental insurance, cycle to work scheme and more.

We know you want to use your medical skills to support the nation at this difficult time, so we can offer various start dates for when you are ready to move.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary £35,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

-----

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up