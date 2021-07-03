Jobs currently available in Wells - July 3 2021

Posted: 03.07.21 at 13:06 by Tim Lethaby



Jobs are available in Wells

In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in Wells to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

Property Manager - Wells

This is a not to be missed opportunity for you - as Property Manager for our client, you will enjoy going above and beyond in delivering fantastic service to both landlords and to tenants brokering great deals for all concerned.

You will also thrive in the target focused environment that allows you to demonstrate your knowledge of the local market.

The business:

This is a rare opportunity to join our client, a well-established business who are well known for their established brand and the investment they put into training their staff.

You will be helping them continue their high levels of service that has led to such a great brand and will be involved in helping to grow the business and building a strong future for both you and the company.

A typical day:

* Carrying out property inspections

* Liaising with landlords, tenants and contractors to organise work

* Preparing inventories

* Ensuring compliance of safety standards are met

* Effectively deal with enquiries from landlords and tenants including rent increases and tenancy reviews

* Engaging with and maintaining excellent relationships with landlords and tenants

What you need:

You will have prior experience working as a Property Manager, a high level of communication skills and good IT skills including MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook).

No two days are the same and you will be adept solving problems, juggling priorities and urgent deadlines.

Due to the nature of the role, you will also need to have a valid driving licence and use of your own vehicle.

Please note – the role also requires working alternate Saturday mornings with time off given in lieu.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary negotiable.

Click here to apply.

Senior Accountant/Client Manager - Wells

A growing, highly reputable and successful firm of chartered accountants based in Wells is searching for a qualified Senior Accountant/Client Manager to join their team as a key addition, taking on the management and hands-on delivery of accounts, tax and wider services to wide ranging clients with increasing responsibility, development and progression on offer within the firm and role.

Client details:

Based in Wells this chartered firm is highly regarded across Somerset and further afield acting for very wide ranging clients across varying industries acting for wider ranging industry sector OMBs, SMEs and corporate limited company clients, along with acting for smaller sole trader and partnerships.

The firm has clients up to in excess of circa £30 million in turnover on their largest clients. The culture is very team orientated with long serving staff. Mixture of office/home working on offer.

Description:

Joining as Senior Accountant/Client Manager based from the firm's Wells offices, with a mix of home/remote working, you will take on the increasing full management and client portfolio responsibility as you develop within the role.

This will be moulded to suit around the right person's technical areas of strength and interest, so for example this can be entirely accounts/tax focused only, or for those bringing any audit skills and interest to service clients on that side, your portfolio and clients can contain an element of audit service.

You will be hands on, along with managing the delivery of accounts, tax, audit (moulded as mentioned to suit) and wider services to clients.

You will take on increasing responsibility for developing client relationships, taking on a portfolio and work on wider advisory, planning and business services in addition, delivering on wider project work.

You will act as key support to the firm's directors and you will carve an influential key role within this firm with progression on offer.

Profile:

There is potential to mould this requirement around the right person's experience and background so you could be ACA/ACCA qualified, with one to two years or more post qualified experience already operating at Assistant Manager/Manager levels. Or you may be a recently qualified Senior Accountant, looking for the next step in your career.

Finally, you may be qualified by experience only. You must bring a career background and strength delivering services across any of accounts/tax/audit, etc, and all around, general accountancy practice services to wide ranging sole trade, partnership and limited company clients, developed within an accountancy practice firm environment.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary £30,000 to £40,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

Disability Assessor - Wells

Are you an experienced healthcare professional looking for a fresh career challenge and an opportunity to develop your clinical skills?

We are looking for qualified Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists, Paramedics and Nurses with clinical knowledge and experience for an exciting new role with our client.

In this varied role as a Disability Assessor you will:

* Conduct Assessments with people with a wide range of conditions and disabilities either over the phone or face to face.

* Conduct consultations with people seeking PIP (Personal Independence Payment)

* Draw on your experience as a clinical expert in your area. It is not essential but you may currently hold a membership to CSP, CoP, RCOT, NMC or RCN as a Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Nurse or Paramedic

* Use your expert clinical knowledge and guidelines set out by the DwP to make accurate evaluations

* Expand your medical knowledge as you handle a diverse case load to produce detailed reviews

Every case is different, and no two days are ever the same, so to thrive in this role as a Disability Assessor you will need to:

* Demonstrate a minimum of one year's experience as a Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Paramedic or Nurse

* Be HCPC/NMC registered

* Enjoy working with claimants (patients) on a one-to-one basis

* Have good communication and strong interpersonal skills

* Be able to write 30 words per minute on a keyboard and have the ability to type notes during a conversation

We will provide all the training you will need to transition into this new role as a Disability Assessor through a 25-week induction programme and ongoing peer support from a range of health professionals.

You'll find our thorough in-house development is well over the required CPD hours to revalidate and maintain your professional clinical registration.

In return you can expect excellent benefits, including:

* 25 days' annual leave, with the option to buy 10 and sell up to five days

* Employer-matched pension scheme, up to 10 per cent

* Life assurance, private medical insurance and medical indemnity insurance

* Reimbursement of your annual professional registration fee

* Health screening every two years (after one year's service)

* Thorough in-house and professional training and development

* Flexible benefits tailored to your needs including travel or dental insurance, cycle to work scheme and more

We know you want to use your medical skills to support the nation at this difficult time, so we can offer various start dates for when you are ready to move.

Apply now to enjoy expert training, skills development, generous benefits and a great work/life balance.

Rest assured, during the recruitment and onboarding process we will be adhering to the social distancing guidance from the government - there will be no face to face interviews and initially you will be working from home conducting phone based assessments until it is possible to safely return to face to face assessments in one of our local assessment centres.

Our client is a Disability Confident Employer and in The Times Top 50 employers for women. They also have award-winning employee support networks - to encourage a diverse team and make sure everyone feels welcome and included, there are seven employee support networks for various groups: Members of the Armed Forces (Armed Forces Network, which received the Golden Award 2016), Generational Diversity (Aeon Network), Ability (Adapt Network), Gender (Aspire Network), LGBT + and friends (Pride Network), Cultural (Together Network), and Returners to Work.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary £35,000 to £38,500 per annum.

Click here to apply.

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

