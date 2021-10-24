Jobs currently available in the Wells area - October 24 2021

Posted: 24.10.21 at 13:51 by Tim Lethaby



A job is available at Torrwood in South Horrington (Photo: Google Street View)

In an effort to help our readers who are looking for a new work position or a career change, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in the Wells area to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Senior Care Assistant - South Horrington

As a Senior Care Assistant at MHA's Torrwood home you will lead and inspire a team of committed care assistants to provide the highest quality of care to our residents enabling them to live later life well.

Duties will be varied and include supporting our residents with personal care needs and helping them to take part in a wide range of activities that support their health and wellbeing. In addition, you will administer medication and maintain clear and accurate records.

Everyday will be different and you'll have the opportunity to use your leadership and people skills to make a real difference.

About you:

As a Senior Care Assistant, you will be passionate about caring for older people, have previous care experience and, as a minimum, hold an NVQ level 2 or equivalent in health and social care and be willing to complete level 3.

In addition, you will have experience leading, coaching and motivating a team to deliver high quality care.

Patience, communication and listening skills are equally important. Maintaining accurate records, time management and prioritising tasks will also be strengths.

So, if you have the ability to lead by example, form positive relationships and energise colleagues to deliver exceptional care then we'd love to hear from you.

Why join?

You will be joining an organisation with strong values, a highly supportive culture and a commitment to the safety and wellbeing of employees.

In addition, you will work alongside highly motivated colleagues in an environment of strong teamwork while also having fun.

This is a hugely rewarding role and a career to be proud of where every day you will go home knowing you made a positive difference to the lives of older people.

In addition to a highly competitive salary, we offer a lot more:

* 28 days' holiday (including bank holidays) and an option to buy annual leave.

* Life assurance.

* A discount scheme which includes savings with retail stores and online purchases.

* Access to a number of nationally recognised training courses and qualifications.

* Genuine career progression and development opportunities.

* Employee assistance programme including free counselling and legal advice.

* Access to chaplaincy and pastoral support.

* Access to wellbeing resources.

* Recommend a friend scheme.

* Family friendly policies.

* Long service awards.

* Free uniform and DBS check.

* Cycle2Work salary sacrifice scheme.

* Healthcare scheme at competitive rates.

About us:

MHA is the UK's largest charity care provider and our mission is to "enable people to live later life well".

Our values underpin our entire approach: we nurture mind body and spirit; we respect every person, treating them with dignity; and we inspire the best in each other.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time or part-time. £11.48 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

Security Officers Retail - Wells

TSS have exciting new career opportunities, for security officers, to work alongside some of the major retail brands in the UK. For example, Tesco, Morrisons, Boots and Lidl.

In addition to the above retail stores, we are providing security at the Commonwealth Games 2022 - these opportunities will be available to new and existing TSS officers.

With growth opportunities and a speedy onboarding process, TSS is a perfect fit for starting or progressing your security career.

Example of hours:

6am to 2pm/11am to 8pm/2pm to 10pm (some night work available)

Benefits:

• Competitive Salary

• Company pension

• Full uniform provided

• Ongoing training

• Promotion path and career development

• Flexible working to include a mixture of days, nights and weekends

• Employee assistance programme available to support staff wellbeing

What to expect:

• To provide a visible uniformed deterrent, to contribute to the safety and security of the client’s premises and staff

• To carry out company policy on loss prevention and ensure the safety of staff and visitors

• To lawfully deter potential troublemakers on site

• To observe and report incidents using the correct reporting systems

• To carry out all duties assigned by the client or manager to whom you are responsible

• To ensure site knowledge is kept up to date and developments at local level are identified

• To understand and implement any fire and safety evacuation procedures

• To assist, if required by the client, with staff and contractor searches

• To ensure that the security base is always maintained in a clean and tidy condition

• To conduct yourself, at all times, in a manner which will bring credit to yourself and the company, ensuring full uniform is worn and SIA licence is clearly displayed

TSS (Total Security Services) Ltd is committed to equal opportunities and is proud to be a Disability Confident Committed Employer.

We also offer an Employee Assistance Programme to all employees to support good mental health and wellbeing.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time and part-time. £10.50 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

Practice Manager - Wells

We have an exciting opportunity for a Practice Manager to join a forward thinking business where you will face an exciting challenge and opportunity to manage your own business.

We want a Practice Manager who is ready for a new challenge. A leader who is ready to join a business, which is growing and genuinely values its people.

You will be ready to use your experience of a patient centric role where you can enable your team to deliver an outstanding patient experience.

Zachary Daniels are working on a role with one of the most well respected growing groups, we now have an opportunity for a Practice Manager to join the business in a high profile role.

We are keen to hear from any Practice Managers or Store Managers from healthcare sectors such as veterinary, dental, optical, audio, pharmacy or cosmetic treatments.

About the company:

Our client is one of the UK's fastest-growing healthcare groups. With a significant number of practices across the UK already, they offer plenty of potential to progress.

With a great reputation for providing in-depth inductions to support your transition into the business, as well as ongoing development, you'll find you get all the support you need to make a successful switch.

About our new Practice Manager:

If you are obsessed with delivering exceptional service levels to patients, then you'll be a perfect fit here.

You will be an experienced practice manager, so your role will involve leading and developing your practice team to achieve revenue targets and deliver great customer service, in addition to other key areas including compliance.

Skills and experience:

In addition to being Practice Manager who is looking for a new challenge, you'll also need:

* Experience in building a performance culture

* Business acumen - with the ability to make commercial decisions based on data analysis

* To be an excellent communicator and a great coach

* A 'can-do' attitude - advocating and championing change

* To be capable of meeting deadlines under pressure

* To be able to build excellent relationships with your team and customers

The rewards as a Practice Manager:

The salary, bonus and incentive scheme are real attractions of this role.

Yet just as important is the coaching and development you will receive. And as the fastest growing business in its sector, you should find plenty of opportunities to progress.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. £29,000 to £30,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

-----

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

