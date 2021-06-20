Jobs currently available in the Wells area - June 20 2021

Posted: 20.06.21 at 14:09 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Jobs are available in the Wells area

In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in the Wells area to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Reception Teacher - Wells

Reception Teacher required ASAP for two to three weeks' work in Wells.

Education People specialises in the education recruitment sector, placing Teachers and Support Staff into schools on a daily, short and long-term basis.

We currently have an opportunity for an experienced Early Years Foundation Teacher with a school in Wells.

You will be required to plan, prep, mark and teach a Reception class full time from June 28 2021 for two weeks. Although this role is only for two weeks there will be plenty of supply work available after.

We are looking for an experienced Reception Teacher with a passion for teaching and great rapport with parents, pupils and staff.

Education People is an equal opportunity employer dedicated to promoting the safeguarding and well being of children which is reflected in their compliance checks.

Job specifics:

Temporary, full-time. £100 to £120 per day.

Click here to apply.

-----

Learning Disabilities Support Worker - Wells

Newcross is looking for passionate and caring healthcare workers. Does this sound like you?

As a Support Worker in Wells and surroundings, your day-to-day role will involve assisting service users with their daily activities, helping with clinical requirements and ensuring that they have an opportunity to socialise. It'll be your responsibility to maintain their dignity and independence.

You'll be ready to embrace new responsibilities working in a range of establishments in your area. We have a selection of shift patterns to suit you.

All you need to do is set your availability on our handy app, HealthForceGo, and we'll match you with the most suitable shifts.

You'll be an experienced carer with a minimum of three months of paid experience in the last three years. You will also be required to have experience in moving and handling.

If you don't yet have an up-to-date Moving and Handling certificate, you can complete our training. You will need the right to live and work in the UK.

On top of your clinical experience, we'll expect you to demonstrate our core values of trust, empathy and expertise on every shift.

You will need access to a smart device with an internet connection to pick up shifts and submit timesheets through our app, HealthForceGo. Access to your own vehicle would be beneficial but is not a requirement.

Flexi Pay:

Submit your timesheets through our exclusive HealthForceGo app and you can instantly withdraw up to 50 per cent of the value of your existing shifts, even on weekends and bank holidays!

Benefits:

* Instant pay, using our in-app Flexi Pay feature

* Flexible shifts to suit your lifestyle, with part-time, full-time, day and night shift patterns available

* Free ongoing training opportunities

* Access to NHS-registered GPs and mental health support to avoid waiting for NHS appointments

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time or part-time. £14.51 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

HGV Technician - Chilcompton

My client, an established and major player in the HGV Market, is looking to grow their busy workshop due to several new contracts that have been secured recently, and they are looking to recruit an established HGV Technician on this prestige site.

Your remit will be to carry out the full cycle of repairs, servicing, MOT work to a high standard and help the team achieve productivity targets in a range of Heavy Goods Vehicles. Your work will be varied including:

* Routine and planned servicing

* Diagnostic work

* MOT preparation

* Vehicle repairs

* Tachograph maintenance

The ideal candidate will be fully qualified, have at least a Class II HGV Licence and preferably have some experience working on hydraulics and a diverse range of heavy commercial vehicles.

There is an excellent rate of pay, working conditions and long-term benefits available, you will also have future career opportunities as you grow within the business.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary £30,000 to £35,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

-----

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up