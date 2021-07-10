Jobs currently available in the Wells area - July 10 2021

Posted: 10.07.21 at 13:14 by Tim Lethaby



In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in the Wells area to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

Kitchen Assistant - South Horrington

A Kitchen Assistant is wanted at Torrwood care home in South Horrington, 30 hours' per week.

As part of a dedicated team, you'll help prepare and serve meals for residents.

Basic cooking and cleaning skills are essential along with respect for older people.

You will get a pension, 28 days' holiday (including bank holidays), Life Assurance, Discount Scheme, free uniform and DBS provided.

Countryside surroundings, close proximity to the pretty cathedral city of Wells and, above all, highly trained and committed staff in a purpose-built home - these are just some of the features that make Torrwood such a welcoming and safe place for people with dementia and nursing needs.

Job specifics:

Permanent, part-time. £9.53 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Mental Health Support Worker - Wells

Rocasa Consulting are recruiting for a Mental Health Support worker for a temporary role working within a mental health support unit.

The role will require you to provide support to a range of clients in a safe environment for young adults.

You will:

* Carry out role adhering to company policies, procedures, values, code of conduct and with a Recovery orientated approach.

* Assist the service team in providing effective, efficient and sensitive service to service users.

* Work within the company's support planning system to empower and assist service users to identify and meet their support needs, including undertaking agreed actions, in a safe and supportive environment.

* Co-production and implementation of support plans (with senior support worker) as directed, including the updating of file notes.

* Maintain regular contact with service users and provide practical support and assistance as appropriate.

* Liaise with other members of the project team and relevant agencies to ensure service users receive the necessary services and support.

* Respond flexibly to clients, meeting at times and locations chosen by them.

* Work closely with volunteers to achieve a co-ordinated approach to supporting clients.

* Enable clients to build contact and increase use of services, increasing their choice and control.

* Where service blocks or barriers are encountered, raise these with the agencies concerned. * Advocate and influence on behalf of clients to ensure identified services engage and do not reject clients.

Job specifics:

Temporary, part-time. £10.96 to £12 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Domestic Gas Engineer - Wells

Opportunity for a Gas Service and Breakdown Engineer for a contracting position that may turn permanent.

The position has arisen due to an expanded client base and further growth is forecast.

Benefits:

* Working within a domestic environment with a strong financial position and constant stream of work coming through

* The team have a low turnover and the business has secured work

* You will also be provided a company van and fuel card

Responsibilities:

* Carry out the servicing and attend breakdowns

* Repairs - breakdown - first fix

* Maintenance - reactive

* High level of diagnosis

Requirements:

* Identify and diagnose faults - proven engineer

* Domestic gas qualifications

* Full driving licence

* Basic handtools

This is a fantastic opportunity for a proven Gas Engineer, we will be looking to progress suitable candidates ASAP with a view to interviewing.

Job specifics:

Contract, full-time. £20 to £24 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

