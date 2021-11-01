Job of the Week: City of Wells Almshouses looking for people to join Board of Trustees

Posted: 01.11.21 at 11:14 by Tim Lethaby



There are trustee opportunities at the City of Wells Almshouses

If you have experience at a strategic level in the fundraising, marketing/media relations, legal, or housing sectors, then there might be an opportunity for you with the City of Wells Almshouses (CWA).

The CWA is looking to widen the range of skills and experience within its Board of Trustees and is now seeking applications to join the charity as Trustees helping to steer the future plans for these historic buildings in the heart of Wells.

They are particularly interested in hearing from individuals with experience at a strategic level in the fundraising, marketing/media relations, legal, or housing sectors.

The 33 Almshouse properties are centrally located in Wells and the charity traces its origins back to 1424. In recent years they have been undertaking the progressive modernisation of their properties.

For more information about the role and how to apply, visit the news page of the website www.wellsalmshouses.org.uk or contact Martin Thomas, CEO, on 07460 257103 or [email protected]

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 3rd December 2021.

