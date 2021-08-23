  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Job of the Week: City of Wells Almshouses looking for a Handyperson Caretaker

Job of the Week: City of Wells Almshouses looking for a Handyperson Caretaker

  Posted: 23.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby

us on Facebook



If you have experience of light property maintenance, then this rare job opportunity could be for you.

This is a rare vacancy for an experienced Handyperson/Caretaker to work within the City of Wells Almshouses team.

Applicants should be experienced in all aspects of light property maintenance, including basic carpentry, plumbing, tile grouting, etc.

The hours should cover a four-day week, to include a Tuesday afternoon shift and will be agreed upon by the post holder and his/her line manager.

More information about the City of Wells Almshouses can be found on our website:
www.wellsalmshouses.org.uk.

For an application pack email [email protected] or telephone 01749 675813.

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.


Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Wells electoral boundaries: Fears that rush to redraw could cause widespread 'gerrymandering'

Somerset councillors have warned that attempts to quickly redraw the county’s electoral boundaries could lead to widespread “gerrymandering”. ...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

A Grand Day Out with the Cathedral Choristers and Captain Noah

This event is the perfect opportunity for families to come and enjoy the Museum of the Moon in the Nave of Wells Cathedral with some excellent enterta...



Event

Share:

    