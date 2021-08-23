Job of the Week: City of Wells Almshouses looking for a Handyperson Caretaker

Posted: 23.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



City of Wells Almshouses

If you have experience of light property maintenance, then this rare job opportunity could be for you.

This is a rare vacancy for an experienced Handyperson/Caretaker to work within the City of Wells Almshouses team.

Applicants should be experienced in all aspects of light property maintenance, including basic carpentry, plumbing, tile grouting, etc.

The hours should cover a four-day week, to include a Tuesday afternoon shift and will be agreed upon by the post holder and his/her line manager.

More information about the City of Wells Almshouses can be found on our website:

www.wellsalmshouses.org.uk.

For an application pack email [email protected] or telephone 01749 675813.

