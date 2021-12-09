  1. Home
  4. Job of the week : Make a real difference in the life of a student at Strode College

  Posted: 09.12.21 at 14:05

This week's job of the week on Nub News - do you want to make a real difference to a young person's life and opportunities?

Then this could be a perfect job for you.

There is a vacancy for a Learning Support Assistant working at the award-winning Strode College.

For full details click HERE. Closing date for applications is December 13.


Strode College is the only Ofsted outstanding Further Education College in Mendip and Somerset.

Experience of working with sensory impairment, physical disability, mental health, challenging behaviour, ASD or SpLD is desirable.

Read more about Strode College and all the courses on offer by clicking HERE



    