James Heappey MP column: Small local businesses need our support more than ever

Posted: 17.04.21 at 14:18 by James Heappey



Wells High Street (Photo: Google Street View)

This week has been significant for so many in our community, with non-essential retail, outdoor hospitality, gyms and hair and beauty salons all able to reopen.

In a year in which we have seen a significant change in how we shop, these small local businesses need our support more than ever.

It has been a time when we have adapted to online shopping, with Amazon and big supermarkets seeing a huge rise in sales and profits.

It is important to note that not only was that a sign of the times, but it also ensured so many people were able to work throughout the pandemic for companies such as these.

However, this is now a big moment as local small and medium sized businesses who have been unable to open now need our custom more than ever.

The first few days have shown that there is a built-up desire to spend on our high street and if we can get through these next few weeks sensibly, there is no reason we cannot ensure this is not reversed and move to the next stage of the roadmap.

Across Somerset, businesses have worked extremely hard to be Covid compliant and I hope they have a fantastic first week back. I know they have been itching to get back to some sort of normality – as have we as customers.

