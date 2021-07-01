James Heappey MP column: Football celebrations show how much we have missed the fans

Posted: 01.07.21 at 14:34 by James Heappey



Gareth Southgate has led England to the quarter finals of Euro 2020 (Photo: The FA)

As I am writing this, there is little else in the news except for England’s magnificent victory over Germany in Euro 2020 – and quite right too.

Not only have the results been brilliant, but the progression of the number of fans at Wembley has been a joy to watch.

The scenes from across the country have been wonderful – and it certainly makes us all realise the interaction we have missed so dearly over the past year-and-a-half.

The summer of sport is well underway and I am sure I was not the only one to see the celebration at Wimbledon of Dame Sarah Gilbert, a professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

She led the team that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been widely used in the UK’s vaccination rollout and it was fantastic for the public to be able to show their appreciation at an event which was only possible thanks to her and her team.

Once again, I want to thank all our volunteers and clinicians here in Somerset who are still working extremely hard to accelerate the vaccine rollout. It is so important that as many people as possible have both jabs before July 19.

In the meantime, enjoy the celebrations ahead of the next big game on Saturday.

