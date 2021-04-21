James Heappey MP column: European Super League would have had an impact on local football

Posted: 21.04.21 at 19:21 by James Heappey



The impact of the European Super League would have been felt at a local level

The headlines have been dominated this week by the short-lived news that the biggest football clubs in the country were to join a European Super League.

Understandably, this caused immense outrage from fans across the country and while it may seem like it doesn’t affect us here in Somerset, the management decisions of big clubs - the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool - all have an impact on the lower leagues and grassroots.

Across the Wells constituency, grassroots football has only just been able to return and I know the huge physical and mental benefits this has for our younger generation.

There have been many FA grants of which sports clubs across Somerset have hugely relied on and a letter of support from the MP can help that process along, but ultimately the time and effort of those involved means this funding is crucial - and may not be available without the income from the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

The proposal from the biggest teams to break away from this country’s competitive league would have been catastrophic for the game and I was pleased to see the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary respond so robustly.

Fans are what sport is all about and we have seen throughout the pandemic how important clubs can be to their community.

I look forward to seeing real change take place and to continue to support grassroots sports of all kinds here in the West Country.

