Indoor play centre in Wells is first in the UK to invest in ultraviolet lights for Covid disinfection

Posted: 11.12.20 at 11:23 by Tim Lethaby



The UV lighting at The Square The Square is using UV lights to tackle coronavirus

An indoor play centre in Wells has become the first in the UK to invest in ultraviolet (UV) lamps as a means of disinfecting from Covid.

The Square, in Priory Road, has installed Covid-busting UV lamps at strategic points throughout its site which, when activated, eliminate all harmful microbes from surfaces.

Businesses of every type and size are battling to make premises safe and hygienic as they attempt to return to some semblance of normal.

Sites such as The Square, which encourage physical activity and close contact, have always had to be much stricter than most when it comes to hygiene, but Covid has presented its own particular challenges.

The Square is managed by a small team of three, and the process of manually cleaning and sterilising the premises after each usage, with the additional Covid procedures, was becoming untenable.

Owner Steve Wilson said: “We have split our days into separate sessions to introduce regular mid-session sterilising, along with a much longer cleaning and sterilising process at the end of each day.

"We desperately needed a solution which could reduce this manual workload long-term. However, we were frustrated by guidance which suggested fogging as the answer.

"This is the process of spraying a light mist of chemicals in all areas, in order to kill germs.

"We really disliked the idea of spraying chemicals in an area frequented by children and families. Happily, our research took us to the benefits of UV light.”

The business has invested in 45 lights from lighting specialist UV Clean Light – one of the few companies in the UK to offer such solutions.

Specifically, these solutions use UV-C light energy which is not the same as the UVA used in tanning beds or UVB which, as well as occurring naturally from sunlight exposure, is also used for curing within the dental industry.

The size and cost of UV-C light solutions has previously been prohibitive to most organisations. Now, both fixed and portable lamp solutions make this an investment that can work in any situation, addressing both surface and airborne germs.

These UV-C light lamps are powerful, requiring users to leave the room while the lamp does its job. Once activated, entire rooms can be sterilised in minutes.

Steve said: “Now, we can simply activate the lamps at any time when the building is empty and the site is totally disinfected within minutes, with no possibility of residues or particulates, as it is literally just light.

"The whole point of our business is that parents are able to relax and unwind while their kids enjoy play and exercise in a safe environment. UV provides complete peace of mind for staff and customers alike.

“Obviously, we made this investment as a response to the challenge of Covid but it will bring longer-term benefits too.

"Firstly, if another spike or pandemic strikes we are well prepared. And secondly, because UV eliminates all germs and bacteria, we are also well protected against colds, flu and other viruses.

"As a response to Covid this is a clean, fast and effective solution compared to alternatives. We are the only indoor play centre in the UK to make such an investment to date.

"Customers should know that we are totally committed to bringing back the fun as quickly and safely as possible.”